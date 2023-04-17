X

    Karl-Anthony Towns, T-Wolves Called out on Twitter in Blowout Loss to Jokić, Nuggets

    Francisco RosaApril 17, 2023

    Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

    Just two days removed from their play-in tournament win over the Oklahoma City Thunder to secure a spot in the postseason, the Minnesota Timberwolves looked rusty against the well-rested Denver Nuggets on Sunday night.

    Minnesota and its stars were manhandled against the Western Conference's No. 1 seed in a 109-80 loss at Ball Arena in Denver.

    A game that was relatively close at halftime got out of hand after the break, with the Nuggets leading by 30 or more points throughout most of the final two quarters.

    It was by far the biggest margin of victory in the first round's opening games, and Denver proved why it may finally have the goods to make its way to the NBA Finals.

    None of the Nuggets starters had more than 24 points, as it was a complete team performance for the home squad.

    As for the Timberwolves, their stars were nowhere to be seen. The trio of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert combined for just 37 points. But that doesn't tell the story of how bad they actually were.

    Through the first three quarters, Towns, who will be relied on heavily to counteract Denver's frontcourt stars, had just four points. And Gobert, the organization's big trade acquisition last offseason, finished with a game-worst plus/minus of minus-28.

    It was a brutal start to the postseason, and NBA Twitter let Towns and Co. hear it following the loss.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Damn 😳 <a href="https://t.co/XAcdnwbMLB">pic.twitter.com/XAcdnwbMLB</a>

    Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

    KAT is really struggling.<br><br>I wonder if Finch, for the most part, bags the plan of KAT guarding Jokic (so Rudy can roam) for the rest of the series. Putting him in a defensive matchup he will likely lose doesn't do anything to help his confidence on the offensive end.

    Vikings Central @VikesCentral

    KAT got his talents taken away today

    Brian Nagan @briannagan

    This is the playoffs right?

    . @jordydagoat_

    Timberwolves in the playoffs <a href="https://t.co/tD7oVMyzza">pic.twitter.com/tD7oVMyzza</a>

    murrayburner @Davon22541108

    Live feed of the timberwolves side line <a href="https://t.co/1VwvrsGVRb">pic.twitter.com/1VwvrsGVRb</a>

    Hunter's Howl 🐺🌲 @w0lvesback

    Me when it's time to watch Timberwolves basketball: <a href="https://t.co/bx0eaXwpbT">pic.twitter.com/bx0eaXwpbT</a>

    mo🤫 @jettasftw2

    Nikola Jokic when he sees Rudy Gobert and Karl Anthony Towns <a href="https://t.co/CkKE2T8JMK">pic.twitter.com/CkKE2T8JMK</a>

    Andy Bailey @AndrewDBailey

    For someone who's as incredibly skilled as Karl-Anthony Towns, it's amazing how often he looks completely out of control. There are even uncontested rebounds where it looks like he has no command of his own limbs.

    Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

    The fear factor for attacking Rudy Gobert is nonexistent.

    Canis Hoopus @canishoopus

    Heck of a playoff debut for the Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert duo.<br><br>A combined 12 points on 5/16 FG, 2/6 FT and 21 rebounds, 1 assist and 4 turnovers.<br><br>Gobert is -24 in 24 minutes. Worst in the game.

    Phil Mackey 🎙 @PhilMackey

    TNT crew talking about how "these young Timberwolves might have some playoff jitters" <br><br>Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson have combined for 171 career playoff games.

    Minnesota showed some fight toward the end of the game, but it was way too little, way too late, as the game was already firmly out of reach.

    It won't be a loss that the Timberwolves will be forgetting anytime soon, and they'll need their stars to play to their abilities if they're going to make this series competitive.

    If not, it looks like it'll be smooth sailing for the No. 1 seed.

    Game 2 is set for Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.