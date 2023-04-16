ESPN: NFL Insiders 'Believe' Panthers Will Draft C.J. Stroud over Bryce Young

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL draft is less than two weeks away, yet there's still little clarity as to whether the Carolina Panthers prefer Ohio State star C.J. Stroud or Alabama star Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick.

"Many in the league who were interviewed believe it will be Stroud," ESPN's David Newton reported, citing Stroud's 6'3", 214-pound frame as a decisive factor in the eyes of those sources.

However, Newton wrote how dissenting voices feel Young "checks more boxes."

Earlier this week, it looked like Young was building a decisive lead over Stroud.

Newton reported Thursday how "multiple executive sources believe Young simply is the better player," and ESPN's Matt Miller added that "every source polled this week believes Young has pulled back in front of Stroud."

Adam Schefter of ESPN said Tuesday on NFL Live he thought the Panthers traded up in the first place with the idea of likely selecting the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner. He said Stroud had the opportunity to persuade Carolina's offense to take him, but that the team had remained steadfast on its original opinion.

Schefter went on to say Wednesday that meeting with the Houston Texans, who have the No. 2 pick, would be a "waste of time" for Young.

At this point, Young and Stroud are locked in a two-horse race. Newton reported Carolina made its blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears "with the intent of drafting Young or Stroud."

General manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Frank Reich appear willing to take all of the time afforded to them to decide between the pair.