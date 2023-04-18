De'Aaron Fox Wins 2022-23 NBA Clutch Player of the Year over Jimmy Butler, DeRozan

Loren Elliott/Getty Images

De'Aaron Fox is the NBA's first Clutch Player of the Year.

The Sacramento Kings guard earned the inaugural award given to the player who most excels in clutch situations. DeMar DeRozan and Jimmy Butler were the other two finalists.

Fox led the NBA in clutch scoring, racking up 194 points while spearheading the Kings offense down the stretch. No other player scored more than 159 points.

Beyond the volume, the 25-year-old was also highly efficient in clutch situations. He shot 52.9 percent from the floor and 86.0 percent from the free-throw line.

"His presence, calmness, demeanor, however, you want to call it has just been fantastic down the stretch of games, especially one-possession games," Kings coach Mike Brown said. "It's just a confidence that he exudes during that time in the game, and he's shown play after play after play that he can go get it done."

DeRozan finished directly behind Fox with 159 clutch points, while Butler was third with 151. No other player topped the 150-point mark.

DeRozan's candidacy fell apart mostly due to the Bulls' dreadful 14-20 record in clutch situations when he was on the floor. By contrast, the Kings were 22-17 with Fox on the floor, and the Heat were 25-18 with Butler playing.

The NBA defines clutch play as a game being within five points with five or fewer minutes remaining.

The league launched the new award for the 2022-23 season, with many wondering how voters would judge a generally subjective category. For at least the first season of the award, it went almost entirely by the book of total points.

Fox is the only finalist who hit a game-winning buzzer-beater this season, with his coming Nov. 5 against the Orlando Magic.