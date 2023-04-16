Brewers' Gus Varland Hit in Jaw, Hand by 105 MPH Liner; X-Rays on Hand Negative

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

After taking a Manny Machado line drive to multiple areas on his body Saturday, Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Gus Varland avoided a serious injury and expects to be pitching again in a few days.

Varland hung a slider over the middle of the plate, and Machado drove it right back at him, with the ball making direct contact with his right arm and secondary contact with his head and left arm.

He was knocked down on the play and was helped off the field by two teammates and one of the team's trainers.

Varland left the game but said his X-rays were negative. He claimed that he wanted to finish the game but admitted that adrenaline was likely a factor in that hope.

He said he felt his teeth click but did not believe he suffered any damage.

Varland is in his first season in MLB, with a 3.00 ERA over five appearances entering Saturday. He was acquired by the Brewers in the offseason as a part of the Rule 5 player draft. He worked 0.2 innings and allowed one unearned run in Milwaukee's 10-3 loss.