Ex-Laker Javaris Crittenton May Be Released from Prison Early from 2011 Homicide Case

Al Seib-Pool/Getty Images

Former NBA player Javaris Crittenton, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was resentenced Thursday and is scheduled to be released immediately, according to a report by WSBTV Atlanta.

Crittenton, 35, was sentenced in 2015 in connection with a 2011 drive-by shooting that killed Julian Jones, a mother from the Atlanta area. The four-year NBA pro pleaded guilty to the crime, although he said he wasn't trying to kill anyone.

However, prosecutors from the trial alleged that he was trying to shoot a man that had robbed him a few days prior to the incident and that Crittenton did not intend to shoot Jones.

The plea deal that he took helped him avoid a murder charge and led to a much lighter initial sentence.

Following Thursday's resentencing, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office asked the judge in the case to rescind it. The office said that a senior assistant D.A. consented to the sentence. However, District Attorney Fani Willis wasn't aware of the hearing until a WSBTV reporter reached out to her about it.

Willis reportedly represented Crittenton briefly as a defendant, so her entire office has a conflict of interest with the case. They are asking for a special prosecutor to be put on it if the sentence ends up getting rescinded.

Crittenton played 113 games in his relatively short NBA career, averaging 5.3 points per game.