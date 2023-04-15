ESPN: Cardinals' Budda Baker Eyes Contract to Be No. 1 Safety; Eagles Linked to Trade

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is reportedly looking to both play for a winning team and become one of the highest-paid players at his position in the NFL.

Appearing Saturday on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported on Baker's desires and added that sources view the Philadelphia Eagles as a potential landing spot if they can find a way to make the money work:

"This is a player, I'm told, who wants to win. He's in a situation in Arizona where they're clearly rebuilding and not going to be very good this year. And he's got two years left at non-guaranteed money on his original contract that he signed with the team about three years ago. So, that has to give. This is an elite player, $27 million, around two years, so he would like that reworked, either with a stronger guarantee structure or something that makes him the highest paid, or among the highest paid, safety in the league. So, it appears right now the Cardinals are not willing to do that.

"And so, this could heat up closer to the draft. This is a premium player that a lot of teams would love to get their hands on. People I've talked to around the league are at least looking to Philadelphia because they have a need at safety with C.J. Gardner-Johnson leaving in free agency, but my understanding is they don't have a lot of money to spend because they signed other players, so it could be tough. But there will be a market for Budda Baker, no doubt about it."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that the five-time Pro Bowler requested a trade out of Arizona because the Cards were unwilling to make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Baker has spent his entire six-year NFL career with the Cards.

