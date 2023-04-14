Video: Rangers' Jacob Trouba Presents Sandy Hook Survivor with Law School Scholarship

Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Isaiah Márquez-Greene had a Thursday night to remember.

The 18-year-old hockey fan had the opportunity to meet New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba on the ice at Madison Square Garden. The defenseman gave Márquez-Greene his autographed jersey and even exchanged phone numbers with him.

That wasn't all, though.

Trouba presented Márquez-Greene with the Garden of Dreams Inspire Scholarship that will help put the young fan through law school.

As Scott Fontana of the New York Post noted, Márquez-Greene is a survivor of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting in Connecticut. His younger sister, Ana, was one of the victims of the tragedy, and their mother, Nelba, is a therapist who honored her daughter with the creation of The Ana Grace Project which works with children, families and professionals to promote "love, community and connection."

Márquez-Greene plays hockey at Taft High School in Watertown, Conn., and was accepted to study at the University of Connecticut. Per Fontana, he will study in UConn's Special Program in Law which allows undergrad honors students to attend law school seminars and then provides admission to the law school.