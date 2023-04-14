NHL Playoffs Bracket 2023: Dates, Matchups for 1st Round Before Regular Season Ends

David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NHL regular season will come to a close Friday with a pair of games, setting the stage for the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Monday.

While all 16 playoff teams have been decided and most of the first-round matchups are set, the winner of the Western Conference's Central Division has yet to be confirmed.

The Colorado Avalanche enter Friday's game against the Nashville Predators one point behind the Dallas Stars for the division lead, meaning they can clinch the division with a win or settle for second place with a loss.

Despite the uncertainty regarding the Central Division, the NHL has announced the dates for the first two games of every cemented and potential first-round playoff series, although times and television information have yet to be released.

Here is a rundown of the first-round matchups thus far, as well as the dates for Games 1 and 2 of each series, via ESPN.

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

No. 1 Boston Bruins vs. No. 4 Florida Panthers

Game 1: April 17

Game 2: April 19

No. 2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: April 18

Game 2: April 20

Metropolitan Division

No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 New York Islanders

Game 1: April 17

Game 2: April 19

No. 2 New Jersey Devils vs. No. 3 New York Rangers

Game 1: April 18

Game 2: April 20

Western Conference

Central Division

No. 1/No. 2 Dallas Stars vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild OR No. 4 Seattle Kraken

Game 1: April 17

Game 2: April 19

No. 1/No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild OR No. 4 Seattle Kraken

Game 1: April 18

Game 2: April 20

Pacific Division

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 Winnipeg Jets

Game 1: April 18

Game 2: April 20

No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Los Angeles Kings

Game 1: April 17

Game 2: April 19

Entering the postseason, all eyes will be on the Boston Bruins, who are coming off a historically dominant campaign.

The Bruins went a remarkable 65-12-5 for 135 points, giving them the most wins and most points of any team in a single NHL season.

An amazing eight different players recorded at least 50 points for the Bruins this season, including winger David Pastrňák, who led the team with 61 goals and 113 points, meaning he would likely be the NHL's MVP if not for the presence of Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid.

Boston also boasts the likely Vezina Trophy winner for the NHL's top goaltender in Linus Ullmark, who went 40-6-1 with a 1.89 goals-against average, .938 save percentage and two shutouts.

The Bruins are undoubtedly the team to beat, and they will start their potential run to a Stanley Cup on Monday when they host the Florida Panthers in their first-round playoff series.

Things feel a bit more wide open in the Western Conference, as the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights and Oilers all feel like strong Stanley Cup threats.

The Avs weren't quite as good as they were last season when they led the Western Conference with 119 points, but they are still the defending Stanley Cup champions.

They boast a pair of 100-point scorers in Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, plus star defenseman Cale Makar had 66 points in just 60 games.

There is little doubt that many hockey fans would love to see a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals between the Avs and Oilers given the firepower both teams possess.

Edmonton had a rare three 100-point scorers in likely Hart Trophy winner McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Scoring is the Oilers' strength, but they feel like a more complete team this season than in past years thanks to the acquisition of defensive stalwart Mattias Ekholm and the solid play of goalie Stuart Skinner, who went 29-14-5 with a 2.75 GAA and .913 save percentage.

The 2022-23 Stanley Cup playoffs promise to provide plenty of twists, turns and high-level hockey, and the fun will get started Monday night.