NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands Heading Into the 2023 Playoffs

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In case you were counting, it was 1,312 games in 190 days.

And now that each of the NHL's 32 member clubs have completed their regular-season obligations, it's time for the real thing.

The run to the 2023 Stanley Cup begins in earnest Monday with the two divisional champions from the Eastern Conference getting started on what they hope will be a 16-win journey. Alongside them, the hottest team in the Western Conference will embark on seeking its first title since 1990.

The Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers are among the favorites, and all 16 participants will have gotten in at least one game by Tuesday in a tournament that could yield as many as 105 more games by the time it ends in mid-June.

The high-flying Bruins, who established league record for wins (65) and points (135), arrived to the eve of the playoffs with a 22nd consecutive No. 1 finish atop the B/R power rankings—holding or sharing the top position each week since Nov. 17.

The rest of the top five again is comprised of Carolina plus the New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights. The Oilers stayed in the top 10, too, after a four-spot jump last week amid their season-ending nine-game winning streak.

The B/R voting panel awarded 32 points for first place, one point for 32nd and so on to come up with the weekly list. Teams' last rankings and how much they moved are shown alongside each placement.