Biggest Winners and Losers of 2023 NBA Playoffs' 1st Week

Trae Young's broad ineffectiveness isn't the only reason the Atlanta Hawks have been on the wrong end of one of the first round's most lopsided series. But his wayward shooting, defensive invisibility and failure to galvanize the team like a true leader should can't be overlooked. In order for the Hawks to have a chance against the Boston Celtics, Young had to be the best player on the floor more often than not.

His 32 points in a surprising Game 3 win were an example of Young's ability to fill that role occasionally, but 26.3 percent three-point shooting and 14 turnovers to go with 23 assists for the series just isn't cutting it.

The Hawks tried everything to improve themselves this past season, changing coaches and shaking up the front office in hopes of recapturing the vibe that propelled them to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals. Young was brilliant during that run, roguish and villainous in all the best ways. Now, only two years later, Young's brashness is diminished, he is less productive and, critically, those deficits are bleeding into the rest of the roster.

It's harder than ever to imagine how Atlanta can build a real winner around this version of Young. Considering the changes it made over the course of the year, it may not even want to try anymore. Other options—ones that do not involve Young—are available, and the front office has the go-ahead to pursue them, per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

Realistically, the Hawks were dead in the water against Boston from the start. A team that floated around .500 for a historic chunk of its season had no chance against a Celtics squad that finished with the best net rating in the league and was the East's representative in the 2022 Finals. New head coach Quin Snyder also had no real opportunity to install schemes that might have given Atlanta a marginally better shot at being competitive.

Still, Young's play in this series exists in conjunction with the season of turmoil that preceded it. The max contract means no pity is allowed, but there's just no way to spin these playoffs and their impact on Young's career trajectory in a positive way.

