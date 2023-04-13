Kevin Durant: 'Hell No' I Don't Regret Leaving Warriors to Join Kyrie Irving, Nets

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Even after his time with the Brooklyn Nets came to an unceremonious end, Kevin Durant doesn't regret his move to the team from the Golden State Warriors, where he was a part of a dynasty.

The 34-year-old won back-to-back titles and Finals MVPs with the Dubs in 2017 and 2018, but he ultimately decided to sign with the Nets after three seasons in the Bay Area.

His three-year stint in Brooklyn was much less successful, as the team never even made it to the conference finals. Durant and All-Star guard Kyrie Irving were both traded this season.

It's commonly considered as one of the biggest failed experiments in NBA history, but not to Durant.

"Hell, no," he said. "I don't regret anything I do. I don't regret my time in the league because I feel like I maximize every day as a player. I feel like I get the most out of myself every time I step on the floor.

"So, it's like regardless of the results and the wins and losses, I can live with that part of it. I would never say anything I do is a failure. We could lose 82 games in a season, but if I come to work and every rep is done with intention and with force, every rep I can live with."

Last summer Durant had to watch from afar—after being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs—as his former Golden State teammates won yet another title. This time it was Stephen Curry's turn to win Finals MVP.

Durant got off to another terrific start this campaign. In 39 games with the organization, he averaged 29.7 points per game to go along with 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 55.9 percent shooting from the field.

He demanded a trade after Irving was dealt and was moved ahead of the deadline to the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 9. He's played in just eight games with the Suns because of an ankle injury but has proved to be a perfect fit next to Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

The team has gone undefeated with Durant in the lineup.

Phoenix fans will be hoping that the small sample size of their Big Three will translate in the playoffs and that Durant or another Sun will hoist a Finals MVP trophy.

Starting Sunday, the Suns will take on the Los Angeles Clippers in one of the most anticipated first-round matchups of the postseason.