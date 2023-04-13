Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie Doubles Down, Says He 'Spoke Truth' with Kyle Kuzma Criticism

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Spencer Dinwiddie isn't letting his war of words with Kyle Kuzma end just yet.

The Brooklyn Nets guard broke down the beef during his meeting with reporters Thursday:

"The funny part about it is there were a lot of contradictions. He resorted to name-calling: 'Dins--ttie, things like that, which I haven't heard since I was probably about 10 years old. Things of that nature. I think at the end of the day, the biggest piece here was it's like a theory from 8-Mile, the way Eminem approached the final battle: If you approach it with truth, what do you have to hide. There's nothing there, right? So that's probably the last time I'll address that because I want to focus on Philly, the team and what we're doing. But at the end of the day, I spoke truth and got rebutted with 10-year-old insults.

"If we were gonna talk about my career and things that I've done that are unique and possibly different: I led a team to the playoffs when their max players were hurt back in 2020 averaging over 20 a game. So won a lot of games there. I've been to the Western Conference Finals with Luka Dončić and the Mavs. Been to the playoffs every year for the last five or six years. And then on top of that, I would say, some people are blessed to be in situations. We don't get mad at Rick Fox for winning a championship with Kobe and Shaq. Like some people are blessed and that's great, but we can't act like Rick Fox led them to a championship."

His comments came after Kuzma went viral Wednesday via a Twitter thread while responding to Dinwiddie's latest criticism, which came earlier this week in an interview with FanDuel TV:

Dinwiddie and Kuzma, former teammates in Washington, have been beefing since January, when Dinwiddie took a shot at his former team, saying the Wizards were not interested in winning. Kuzma fired back on social media in typical fashion, but Dinwiddie chose not to respond until he made an appearance on FanDuel TV.

"I think if you look at him and the way he approaches life, fame, all that stuff, then we can see that his priorities tend to vary," Dinwiddie said of Kuzma. "That's why he dresses the way he does, he approaches basketball the way he does, the comments he makes."

Kuzma clearly took exception to the comments, highlighting his record as a championship winner with the Los Angeles Lakers. He also compared his and Dinwiddie's performances when they were teammates.