Dolphins Rumors: Miami Scouting RB in 2023 NFL Draft Despite Free-Agent Contracts

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have no shortage of running backs, but that reportedly won't stop them from looking into the position during the NFL draft.

ESPN's Matt Miller reported the AFC East team is "evaluating the top running back prospects in this class" even though it has just four picks and no first-rounders. Miller pointed to Roschon Johnson (Texas), Zach Charbonnet (UCLA) and Devon Achane (Texas A&M) as potential fits as the draft progresses.

Picking any running back would be a notable move considering the Dolphins re-signed Myles Gaskin, Jeff Wilson Jr., Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed this offseason.

There isn't a surefire game-changer in that group, but there is plenty of depth and a variety of skill sets. The offense would look much different with a true No. 1 back, but there might not be one available in this year's draft by the time the Dolphins pick.

Miami lost its first-round pick as part of the punishment it was given for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

It was a notable punishment, and it might cost the team the chance to pick someone like Texas' Bijan Robinson in this year's draft.