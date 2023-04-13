Hendon Hooker to Ravens in Charles Davis' NFL Mock Draft amid Lamar Jackson Rumors

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The next twist in the Lamar Jackson saga could be the Baltimore Ravens taking a quarterback in the first round.

Charles Davis of NFL Media projected the AFC North team to select Tennessee's Hendon Hooker with the No. 22 overall pick in his latest mock draft.

Hooker was the fifth quarterback taken in the mock with Alabama's Bryce Young (No. 1 to Carolina Panthers), Ohio State's C.J. Stroud (No. 2 to Houston Texans), Kentucky's Will Levis (No. 4 to Indianapolis Colts) and Florida's Anthony Richardson (No. 11 to Tennessee Titans) ahead of him.

"Depends on the board, really does," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters when asked if the team would take a quarterback in the first round. "I would have to say yes because we have quarterbacks in our top 31. So just based on that alone—simple math—I would have to say yes."

Taking a quarterback would be all the more notable since Baltimore placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson this offseason, which allows him to negotiate with other teams but lets the Ravens match any offers.

For his part, Jackson requested a trade this offseason.

Perhaps Hooker could be a long-term answer, although he is coming off a torn ACL he suffered during a November loss to South Carolina. He was excellent before that, though, and completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions to go with 430 yards and five scores on the ground.

Numbers like those at the next level would make moving on from Jackson much easier if that is what happens in Baltimore.