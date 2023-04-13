Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Odds Revealed; 'The Problem Child' Favored in Boxing Fight

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Jake Paul opened as a -270 favorite (bet $270 to win $100) at FanDuel Sportsbook for his upcoming fight against former UFC star Nate Diaz.

Diaz is a +200 (bet $100 to win $200) underdog in what will be his professional boxing debut.

Paul announced Wednesday their long-simmering rivalry will take the next step on Aug. 5 in Dallas:

"The Problem Child" is coming off his first loss, a split-decision defeat to Tommy Fury in February, but the oddsmakers are fully behind the 26-year-old. You can't help but wonder whether he'll become an even bigger favorite as the event gets closer.

Diaz obviously has a significant edge in combat sports experience, but that didn't help Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley or Anderson Silva when they stepped inside the ring with Paul. Boxing and mixed martial arts are two different disciplines, and Paul has shown himself to be a skilled boxer for somebody who remains a bit of a novice.

Perhaps Diaz and his team can identify something from Fury's approach that will make the difference and propel him to an upset.

If history is any indicator, though, a bet on Diaz may not be a wise investment.

