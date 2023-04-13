Report: 49ers 'Done More Work on' TE Than Other Teams Despite George Kittle Contract

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers already have one of the best tight ends in the league in George Kittle, but they reportedly could look to add another one in the 2023 NFL draft.

ESPN's Matt Miller cited a source who said the NFC West team has "done more work on that position than any other team" even though it doesn't have a pick in the top 95.

"File this nugget away for early on Day 3 of the draft," Miller wrote. "Luke Schoonmaker (Michigan), Tucker Kraft (South Dakota) and Zack Kuntz (Old Dominion) are realistic options in the latter parts of Day 2 or early rounds on Day 3. In a historically great tight end class—I have eight players with starter grades—the 49ers could definitely find a running mate for Kittle."

Kittle will turn 30 years old during the upcoming season and is under contract through 2025 with an out in 2024. Adding another tight end could create a situation where he is a veteran mentor for a young player and the offense would be able to run a wider variety of looks,

Effectiveness wasn't much of an issue for the four-time Pro Bowler last season with a career-best 11 touchdown catches, which was all the more impressive because of how much talent was on an offense that required spreading the ball around to different playmakers.

The 49ers already have a litany of weapons, but there could be another one next year if they target one of the top tight ends.