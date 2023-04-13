NFL Draft Rumors: Jalen Carter Valued 'Highly' by Bears, Won't Fall Out of Top 10

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Jalen Carter is refusing to meet with any teams holding picks outside the top 10 ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

It turns out that should be a good bet.

Matt Miller of ESPN reported Thursday the Chicago Bears will not allow Carter to drop past their selection at No. 9. The Georgia defensive lineman has also been linked to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 5 and the Detroit Lions at No. 6.

Carter's predraft process has been nothing short of a mess, leading to speculation his stock could nosedive despite many seeing him as the best defensive player in this class.

In March, Carter pleaded no contest to reckless driving and racing with former Georgia teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy on the same night they died in a high-speed crash.

He received 12 months' probation, a $1,000 fine, 80 hours of community service and will have to attend a defensive driving course as part of the plea deal.

Carter's attorney, Kim Stephens, said in a statement to ESPN's Mark Schlabach that police determined Carter was not at fault for the crash.

"If the investigation had determined otherwise, Mr. Carter would have been charged with the far more serious offenses of vehicular homicide and serious injury by vehicle under Georgia law, both felony offenses, and would have faced a lengthy prison sentence," she said.

Carter also came into Georgia's pro day disappointingly out of shape, weighing in at 323 pounds—nine pounds heavier than his combine weight, which was just two weeks before the pro day.

That said, Carter's talent is undeniable. He was a one-man wrecking crew on the defensive line at Georgia and has all the physical skills to be a dominant interior lineman at the next level, provided he's able to keep his conditioning in order.

The intent focus on quarterbacks at the top of this class will make Carter lucky to land in the top five, but he still could be the top defensive player off the board in two weeks.