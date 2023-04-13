Zion Williamson's Absence in Pelicans Play-In Loss to Thunder Draws Blame from Fans

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson didn't suit up for Wednesday's play-in tournament matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of injury, but he's still receiving plenty of the blame for his team's loss.

The No. 9 Pelicans fell to the No. 10 Thunder 123-118 on Wednesday night at Smoothie King Center in the first round of the NBA's play-in tournament and were eliminated from postseason contention.

While Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy III all scored 20-plus points in the loss, it wasn't enough as 30-plus point performances from Oklahoma City's Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander helped power the Thunder to a victory and berth in the second round of the play-in tournament against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Williamson has struggled to stay healthy since being selected first overall in the 2019 NBA draft out of Duke. His most recent hamstring injury has sidelined him since Jan. 2, and there was no guarantee he would have played in the first round of the playoffs had New Orleans gotten there.

After Wednesday's loss, fans on Twitter ripped Williamson for his continued injury struggles:

Williamson has received even more blame from fans for not taking the court on Wednesday after telling reporters Tuesday that he felt fine physically and would return to the court "when I feel like Zion," discussing the mental hurdle of rejoining the team in a game with massive implications.

Now Williamson won't even get the opportunity to rejoin the team this season, leaving questions about whether the Pelicans should keep him on board moving forward.

The Thunder, meanwhile, are set for another play-in matchup against the Timberwolves on Friday and will clinch a date with the Denver Nuggets should they win.