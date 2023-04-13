X

    Zion Williamson's Absence in Pelicans Play-In Loss to Thunder Draws Blame from Fans

    Erin WalshApril 13, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 11: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the second half of the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 11, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson didn't suit up for Wednesday's play-in tournament matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of injury, but he's still receiving plenty of the blame for his team's loss.

    The No. 9 Pelicans fell to the No. 10 Thunder 123-118 on Wednesday night at Smoothie King Center in the first round of the NBA's play-in tournament and were eliminated from postseason contention.

    While Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy III all scored 20-plus points in the loss, it wasn't enough as 30-plus point performances from Oklahoma City's Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander helped power the Thunder to a victory and berth in the second round of the play-in tournament against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

    Williamson has struggled to stay healthy since being selected first overall in the 2019 NBA draft out of Duke. His most recent hamstring injury has sidelined him since Jan. 2, and there was no guarantee he would have played in the first round of the playoffs had New Orleans gotten there.

    After Wednesday's loss, fans on Twitter ripped Williamson for his continued injury struggles:

    Doc Louallen @LouallenDoc

    If you are a NOLA fan, I would only blame Zion Williamson. He is available but decides not to play until he feels 100%. Nobody is 100% at this point of the season. Pelicans desperately needed him this season. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a>

    JAY RICHARDSON @JayRichardson99

    Imagine if Zion was feeling like Zion…Pels could really use the former #1 pick.

    JT The Brick @JTTheBrick

    You think Zion could have helped in the final 4 minutes of this game?

    Alex Clancy @ClancysCorner

    If I'm the New Orleans Pelicans, I'd field offers for Zion Williamson starting tomorrow.

    Frank Fleming @NjTank99

    Mike Francesa got this one right Zion is a bust

    Mark McMillian @MarkMcMillian29

    The Pelicans are crazy for extending Zion contract that young man has missed more games than he's played in but he looks good in pregame dunking 😂

    Chris Demirdjian @ChrisDemirdjian

    Surely, Zion is being protected so he can be traded in offseason, no?

    Slaydro @TheTrackMamba

    Zion out here doing windmills off straight very and he can't play when the season on the line??? Get well soon Ben Simmons… I mean Zion

    Luckyiam @LuckyovLegends

    nah they gotta trade Zion

    Jeremy Gottlieb @JM_Gottlieb

    It's cool though because now Zion gets an extra six months to power up for another 25 game season <a href="https://t.co/9421NTw2XN">https://t.co/9421NTw2XN</a>

    Williamson has received even more blame from fans for not taking the court on Wednesday after telling reporters Tuesday that he felt fine physically and would return to the court "when I feel like Zion," discussing the mental hurdle of rejoining the team in a game with massive implications.

    Now Williamson won't even get the opportunity to rejoin the team this season, leaving questions about whether the Pelicans should keep him on board moving forward.

    The Thunder, meanwhile, are set for another play-in matchup against the Timberwolves on Friday and will clinch a date with the Denver Nuggets should they win.