Video: Chiefs' Travis Kelce Hits HR with Aaron Judge to Redeem Errant 1st Pitch

Jason Miller/Getty Images

On the heels of a first pitch that left plenty to be desired prior to the Cleveland Guardians game on Friday, Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce redeemed himself this week.

Before a game between the New York Yankees and Guardians, Yanks slugger Aaron Judge gave Kelce some advice, which helped Kelce go yard with a home run in batting practice:

Judge knows a thing or two about the long ball, as he set a new American League record last season with 62 homers.

Kelce's BP home run came after the entire internet questioned his baseball skills when he bounced a ceremonial first pitch well short of the plate and all the way to the backstop:

The 33-year-old has established himself as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history over the course of his 10-year NFL career, earning eight Pro Bowl nods, four first-team All-Pro selections and two Super Bowl wins.

That included last season when Kelce enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career with 110 catches for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns en route to the Chiefs winning their second Super Bowl in four years.

Judge is still in search of his first World Series title, but he was transcendent as well, hitting .311 with 131 RBI, 133 runs scored and 16 stolen bases in addition to his AL record 62 home runs, earning him his first AL MVP Award.

Even before Judge coached up Kelce on how to hit a big fly, they had some familiarity with each other since they are business partners.

Both Kelce and Judge are investors in A SHOC ENERGY, which produces the popular energy drink Accelerator Active Energy.

Kelce may have helped inspire Judge and the Yankees with his pop in batting practice, as Judge went 2-for-5 with a run scored as the Bronx Bombers crushed the Guardians by an 11-2 score Tuesday.