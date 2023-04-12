NFL Draft Rumors: C.J. Stroud to Visit Raiders, Lions, Colts amid No. 1 Pick Buzz

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is visiting with the Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders in advance of the NFL draft.

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network delivered the news.

The Indianapolis Colts need a long-term solution at quarterback, especially after going the past six years with a different starter at the position in Week 1.

The Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders have solid and capable veterans leading the show in Jared Goff and Jimmy Garoppolo, respectively, but both teams may be intrigued at the idea of adding a younger signal-caller with a higher ceiling that could potentially lead the team for a decade-plus.

The issue is that Stroud may not drop past the top two, where a pair of quarterback-needy teams in the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans reside. Carolina will be taking a signal-caller with that No. 1 pick, saying as much publicly to reporters.

Houston is widely expected to take either Stroud or Alabama's Bryce Young, who are expected to be the top two in the draft in some order.

More likely than not, the Colts, Lions and Raiders won't be selecting Stroud, although as Pelissero noted, teams near the top are still doing their due diligence.

The draft will begin on Thursday, April 27, from Kansas City.