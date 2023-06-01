Pistons, Monty Williams Reportedly Agree to 6-Year, $72M Contract to be New HC

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons have found their man, hiring Monty Williams as their next head coach on Wednesday, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Williams reportedly received a six-year contract worth $72 million. He will replace Dwane Casey, who stepped down after five seasons at the end of the 2022-23 campaign to take a front office position.

Williams spent the last four seasons as head coach of the Phoenix Suns, building the team to the winningest franchise in the league over the past three years. He led the team to an NBA Finals appearance in 2021, and he was named NBA Coach of the Year in 2022.

The 51-year-old is taking over one of the most daunting rebuilding projects in the league, as Detroit finished last in the Central Division for the third consecutive season with a 17-65 record. The team drew the No. 5 pick in the 2023 NBA draft during the lottery on May 16.

The Pistons have not made the playoffs in any of the last four years and had an overall record of 121-263 in five years under Casey.

When Detroit made it to the 2019 playoffs in Casey's first year as head coach, it was just their second postseason appearance since 2010. The team was swept by its opponent both times.

Despite the franchise's recent ineptitude, the Pistons have some promising young pieces who can inspire hope for the future. The 2022 No. 5 overall pick Jaden Ivey had a solid rookie season with averages of 16.3 points and 5.2 assists, while Killian Hayes, Jalen Duren and James Wiseman all showed flashes of potential throughout the year.

Still, Detroit's future will undoubtedly hinge on 2021 No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham, who was limited to 12 games last season with a broken leg. When he was healthy, he averaged 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists, improving on his averages from his rookie season.

Williams will surely be hoping the 21-year-old will be at full strength next season as the Pistons try to work their way back to playoff contention.

Detroit will have more to address this offseason if it hopes to complete its rebuild. Hiring Williams is a step in the right direction.