Bears' Ryan Poles Had 4 'Good' Offers for No. 1 Pick Before Panthers NFL Draft Trade

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles told ESPN's Courtney Cronin that his team had four "good" offers for the No. 1 pick following the NFL Scouting Combine before he dealt the selection to the Carolina Panthers.

The terms of the Panthers deal are as follows:

Chicago already has a promising young franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, whose dual-threat capabilities make him one of the game's most electric stars.

The ceiling is high for the 2021 first-rounder, but the Bears have plenty of work to do to build around him after a 3-14 season. Acquiring more draft capital to do just that seems like the prudent move for Poles, who is entering his second year as the team's general manager.

There isn't a shortage of quarterback-needy teams, and this year's draft has some good ones, led by Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Alabama's Bryce Young.

One of those teams is the Houston Texans, who had a "significant discussion" with the Bears about trading up from No. 2 to No. 1, according to NBC Sports' Peter King. Poles confirmed those conversations to King and even said that moving from No. 1 to No. 2 and then down to No. 9 was on the table.

"I thought there was an opportunity to do something historically pretty cool with a trade from one to two and two to nine," Poles said. "That had potential to add more draft capital this year, and then the possibility that you're sitting on three ones in the following year. That had my attention. But my gut told me to trigger on it now."

Ultimately, Poles got a great haul for the Bears, who now have an extra first-rounder, two more second-rounders and a new No. 1 wideout in D.J. Moore.

Chicago has 10 picks in this year's draft from April 27-29, beginning with the Panthers' old spot at No. 9.