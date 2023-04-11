Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Jets-Packers Talks Could Run Past 2023 NFL Draft

Aubrey Lao /Getty Images

Don't expect a resolution to the Aaron Rodgers situation anytime soon.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday's SportsCenter that the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets were at a bit of a standstill in negotiations:

"Not a lot has changed in the last couple of weeks. I don't think there's been much, if any conversation between the two teams about bringing an Aaron Rodgers trade closer to fruition. ... I think there are people in Green Bay and New York who are not inclined to move at all right now. And the standoff continues, and the showdown is on, and neither seems willing to give in. And so this is a showdown that threatens to go into and maybe even past the NFL draft."

