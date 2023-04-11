NFL Draft Prospect Michael Jefferson Injured in Car Crash; WR Has Multiple Surgeries

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Former Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Michael Jefferson was involved in a multi-car crash on Sunday night in Mobile, Alabama and has required "multiple surgeries," his agent told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jefferson is expected to be selected during the 2023 NFL draft later this month, with Schefter noting that he is "considered to be a likely mid-round draft pick."

According to TMZ Sports, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by a 55-year-old man collided head-on with Jefferson's 2019 Chevrolet Impala. The driver of the Dodge, which was also struck by a 2008 Nissan Maxima, reportedly was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jefferson played the last two seasons for Louisiana-Lafayette after beginning his collegiate career with Alabama State in 2018. As a senior for the Ragin Cajuns last year, he recorded 51 receptions for 810 yards and seven touchdowns to earn invites to the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine. He registered a total of 29 touchdowns in his five-year career.

At the combine, Jefferson measured at 6'4" and 199 pounds. He went on to record a 4.56 40-yard dash and a 37-inch vertical jump.

This year's wide receiver class is not as star-studded as in previous years, but it is crowded with prospects who are ready to make an immediate impact that can be found in the mid-to-late rounds. Jefferson is one of them, and the hope is that his injuries will not stop him from achieving his dream of being drafted into the NFL.