Gilbert Burns Apologizes for Accusing Jorge Masvidal of Greasing at UFC 287 Fight

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Gilbert Burns has apologized after previously accusing Jorge Masvidal of greasing during their UFC 287 fight last Saturday.

"To be honest, I was in the moment right after the fight," Burns told Damon Martin of MMA Fighting. "I think I made a mistake accusing the guy of doing that.

"Right now, Jorge is done, he's not fighting anymore. I don't want be the guy pointing fingers and making excuses for the fight. I just want to make that statement—I want to apologize to Jorge, the things that I said, accusing him of using. I still think he was more slippery than usual but I cannot say that he did that, pointing fingers. So my apology to Jorge and his team."

"I think I showed a lot of improvement, and that guy was freaking slippery," Burns told reporters after the fight, per Martin. "That's an old dog, Miami trick with the lotion, because he was so slippery. Wow."

Masvidal did not take kindly to the allegations during a conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour Monday.

"There's a commission, there are numerous people backstage besides USADA," Masvidal said in part (h/t Danny Segura of MMA Junkie).

"I've never greased. I've never been caught for cheating or anything. Maybe I'm the sweatiest guy he knows, but I've never greased. I've never put anything on in my life. I've never done that in my life."

Masvidal, who holds the record for the fastest UFC knockout ever at five seconds, announced his retirement after the match. Burns won the fight via unanimous decision.

Burns lamented his inability to score a finish in the fight and mostly expressed disappointment that he turned to a greasing excuse.

"I'm not a guy that complains and makes excuses," Burns said. "If he did something, it's all good but I'm not 100 percent sure that he did and I apologize saying that I know he did for a fact, 100 percent. No, I apologize to Jorge and his team.

"He's a freaking legend, 52 fights, going out on his shield. A lot of fights in the UFC. I just want to take that one back. I think I made a mistake kind of pointing fingers saying he did that. It was just in the moment. A little frustrated that I didn't get the finish. I don't want no drama with that, I'm cool with Jorge. He did his thing and I hope he accepts my apologies."

Masvidal made clear that he's never cheated in his 52-fight career.

"I've never cheated, and I'm not about to cheat," Masvidal said. "I've never even had a point taken away from me in my 50-something pro fights. So for this guy to try to slander my name in my last fight, whatever, bro.

"It annoys me. I've never put grease or Vaseline. I just go out there and compete. I've never done steroids. I've never missed weight. I feel like I don't have to cheat to beat any of these motherf--kers. So it's just whatever. Let him throw anything."

Burns, the No. 5 ranked contending welterweight, moved to 22-5 lifetime as a professional. It was his second straight win after beating Neil Magny by first-round submission in January. Burns notably fought for the welterweight title in Feb. 2021 but lost to Kamaru Usman.

Masvidal finishes his career with a 35-17 record. The four-time Performance of the Night winner never held an official title belt, but he did win the celebratory "BMF" belt after beating Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in Nov. 2019. Masvidal also climbed up the rankings high enough to challenge for Usman's welterweight title twice.