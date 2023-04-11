Bijan Robinson to Lions, Hendon Hooker to Seahawks in Mel Kiper's NFL Mock Draft 4.0

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

In his fourth mock draft ahead of the 2023 NFL draft later this month, ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. found landing spots for two of the most intriguing prospects in the class.

University of Texas running back Bijan Robinson, who is considered one of the draft's best all-around talents, went to the Detroit Lions with the No. 18 overall pick despite the Lions already having DeAndre Swift and David Montgomery on the roster.

Toward the end of the first round at pick No. 30, Kiper has Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker going to the Seattle Seahawks in a projected trade. This projection comes despite the fact that Hooker suffered a torn ACL in November.

