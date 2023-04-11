Mel Kiper 2023 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Young to Panthers, Titans Trade Up for Richardson

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

After weeks of C.J. Stroud buzz, it now appears Bryce Young has become the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

The latest mock draft by Mel Kiper of ESPN reflects the changing tide, with Young now being pegged to the Carolina Panthers and Stroud going No. 2 to the Houston Texans.

Kiper continued the quarterback run at No. 3, mocking the Tennessee Titans to trade up with the Arizona Cardinals to select Anthony Richardson. Will Levis is then sent to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4, which would mark the first time in NFL history quarterbacks have gone with the first four selections.

