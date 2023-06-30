Caris LeVert, Cavs Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $32M Contract

Elsa/Getty Images

Guard Caris LeVert signed a 2-year, $32 million free-agent contract to remain with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 28-year-old spent parts of the past two seasons with the Cavs following a midseason trade from the Indiana Pacers.

Last season was LeVert's least-productive one since his second NBA campaign in 2017-18, but he was still a key performer for the team.

In 74 regular-season games, including 30 starts, he averaged 12.1 points, 3.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers made and 1.0 steal, while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from beyond the arc.

While Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen received much of the credit for Cleveland's success, LeVert was a hugely important glue guy who was equally proficient as a starter and coming off the bench.

The Michigan product was originally selected with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, and he spent parts of his first five seasons in the league with the Brooklyn Nets before getting traded to the Pacers.

At one point, he seemed to be trending toward becoming an All-Star-caliber player, as he averaged a career-high 20.2 points, 5.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 47 games split between the Nets and Pacers in 2020-21.

After the trade to Indiana, though, a mass was found on LeVert's kidney, causing him to miss about two months of action. He returned late in the 2020-21 season and has had no complications ever since.

While his production in Cleveland the past two seasons did not reach the level of what he did in Brooklyn and Indiana, that had more to do with not being a top scoring option than any type of skill erosion.

LeVert showed last season he can fit into a defined role or carry the load as a top scoring option when star players around him are out, making him a perfect fit to remain in Cleveland moving forward.