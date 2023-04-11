Wizards' Bradley Beal Talks Fan Incident: 'Keep it About Sports,' Don't Get Personal

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal addressed the incident with a fan that prompted an investigation by police in Orlando, Florida.

Following Washington's 122-112 loss to the Orlando Magic last Tuesday, the fan complained about Beal losing him a bet and addressed Beal as "you f--k." Beal allegedly approached a friend of the fan and swatted his hand before knocking his hat off and making contact with the fan's head.

The three-time All-Star told reporters Monday he understood the fan's frustration to a degree but thought the fan clearly crossed the line.

"Nobody wants to lose money. I get it. If you keep it about sports, I'm all for it. But I think it's when people start getting personal, talking about your family, talking about your character, your integrity towards the game. I think all of that, we can save it. We can really keep those comments to ourselves."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

