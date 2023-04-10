Peter King, Agent Agree about 'Laughable' NFL Mock Drafts: 'There will be Shocks'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Trying to perfectly predict what NFL teams will do in a mock draft is often an exercise in futility. Agents have agendas when leaking information, teams try to keep their cards close to their chest, and it's impossible to know how every evaluator views individual players.

But this year's NFL draft may end up being particularly hard to project for pundits.

As Peter King of Pro Football Talk wrote: "The longer I'm in this business, the more I absolutely believe the draft mystique until the final hours. As one agent with 30 years of experience told me Saturday: 'The mocks this year are going to be laughable. So many guys repeating the same thing, trusting guys who might not know anything.'"

He added that a "well-connected operative" from a team selecting within the first 12 picks this year told him that: "I don't know what's happening in front of us. Anything."

"I'm not kidding," he added after a pause.

There are a few expectations, of course. The Carolina Panthers will take a quarterback with the top overall pick. The Houston Texans at No. 2 and the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4 seem likely to follow suit. It wouldn't be surprising if four quarterbacks were off the board in the top 10.

But beyond that, well...good luck figuring it out. Even NFL teams are apparently a bit baffled by how it might all play out.