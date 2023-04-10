X

    TMZ: Odell Beckham Jr. Met with Lamar Jackson After Agreeing to Ravens Contract

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 10, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 08: Odell Beckham Jr. is seen in attendance during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

    New Baltimore Ravens wideout Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly met with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson at the Prime 112 steakhouse in Miami Beach, according to TMZ Sports.

    Per that report, the duo "dined until almost 1:45 a.m. ET with a group of seven people."

