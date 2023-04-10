Koepka Rips Masters Pace: Rahm Went to Bathroom Like 7x and We Were Still Waiting

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka fell apart in the final round of the 2023 Masters Tournament, shooting an ugly 75 to hand the green jacket to Jon Rahm.

Speaking to reporters after the round, Koepka expressed frustration about the pace played by Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay, the group directly in front of the leaders.

"The group in front of us was brutally slow. Jon went to the bathroom like seven times during the round, and we were still waiting," Koepka told reporters.

