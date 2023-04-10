X

    Koepka Rips Masters Pace: Rahm Went to Bathroom Like 7x and We Were Still Waiting

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 10, 2023

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Brooks Koepka of the United States reacts on the third green during the final round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    Brooks Koepka fell apart in the final round of the 2023 Masters Tournament, shooting an ugly 75 to hand the green jacket to Jon Rahm.

    Speaking to reporters after the round, Koepka expressed frustration about the pace played by Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay, the group directly in front of the leaders.

    "The group in front of us was brutally slow. Jon went to the bathroom like seven times during the round, and we were still waiting," Koepka told reporters.

