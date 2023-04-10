NHL Playoff Standings 2023: Current Bracket Matchups and Postseason Picture

1 of 2

John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Atlantic Division

1. Boston - 131 points

2. Toronto - 105

3. Tampa Bay - 96

Metropolitan Division

1. Carolina - 109

2. New Jersey - 108

3. New York Rangers - 106

Wild-Card Race

1. Florida - 91

2. New York Islanders - 91

3. Pittsburgh - 90

4. Buffalo - 85

Current Postseason Matchups

New York Islanders vs. Boston

Tampa Bay vs. Toronto

Florida vs. Carolina

New York Rangers vs. New Jersey

The drama in the East comes down to the wild-card race and seeding in the Metropolitan Division.

The Florida Panthers, New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins are separated by one point in the wild-card hunt, while the Buffalo Sabres still have an outside shot despite being six points behind the Panthers and Islanders.

Buffalo has played two fewer games than anyone in the wild-card race. The Sabres need to beat the New York Rangers on the road on Monday to keep pace in the wild card. The Rangers need that win to potentially jump over the New Jersey Devils for second place in the Metropolitan.

Carolina owns the inside track to first place in the Metropolitan since it has an extra game left compared to the Devils and Rangers.

The Panthers and Islanders need wins on Monday to feel safe about their positions going into the rest of the week. Florida hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are locked into second in the Atlantic Division. The Islanders visit the eliminated Washington Capitals.

Both teams are expected to win their games, which is required given Pittsburgh's finish to the regular season. The Penguins should max out at 94 points with wins over the Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Panthers and Islanders need to reach 95 points to keep the Penguins out and avoid any situation in which the Sabres surge into one of the wild-card positions. Buffalo's maximum number of points is 93.

Florida finishes the regular season at home against Carolina on Thursday in a game that could be meaningful to the Hurricanes' pursuit of the Metro title. The Hurricanes should beat the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings on Monday and Tuesday to remain in first. Those two wins may secure the divisional crown.

The Islanders end at home with the Montreal Canadiens in what should be an easy victory for them.

If Florida and New York win out, the wild-card spots belong to them no matter what happens with Pittsburgh and Buffalo.