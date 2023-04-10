NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Will Levis to Visit Titans amid Trade Buzz for No. 3 Pick

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans remain one of the teams to watch when it comes to potential trades ahead of the NFL draft, and they are reportedly hosting one of the top quarterbacks.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Kentucky signal-caller Will Levis will meet with the AFC South team on Tuesday.

That is all the more notable after NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah reported on the Move the Sticks podcast (h/t Buck Reising of A to Z Sports) that the Titans were "exploring" moving up with a trade for the No. 3 overall pick, which belongs to the Arizona Cardinals.

Any team that wants Levis or Florida's Anthony Richardson may have to move up to No. 3.

After all, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Alabama's Bryce Young are in position to go Nos. 1 and 2—in some order—to the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. The Indianapolis Colts also need a franchise signal-caller, and they have the No. 4 overall pick.

There could be a run on quarterbacks in the opening few picks, and the Titans may see the writing on the wall if they are looking into a possible trade with the Cardinals.

That process also means doing their homework on the quarterback prospects, so it comes as no surprise they are hosting Levis. After all, there remain question marks about his overall game and consistency after he threw for fewer than 200 yards in four of his final five games with the Wildcats.

B/R's NFL Scouting Department projected Levis to go No. 19 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in its latest mock draft, with Richardson going fourth to the Colts.

The Titans have the No. 11 pick and could be in the market for a new quarterback considering Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry are under contract for just the upcoming season. A franchise reset could be in the offing, and taking a quarterback in the first round this year could help set that foundation.

Yes, the team selected Malik Willis with a third-round pick in 2022, but he has struggled in limited playing time to this point and may not be the long-term answer.

Perhaps Levis could provide that answer depending on the team's evaluation of him during his visit.