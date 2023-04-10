DeAndre Hopkins' Best Landing Spots After Odell Beckham Jr.'s Ravens Contract

Norm Hall/Getty Images

After star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signed a one-year deal reportedly worth up to $18 million with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, teams hoping to add a top wide receiver this offseason will have to look elsewhere.

One option who remains available is Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins, who is rumored to be under consideration to be traded or released before the 2023 season begins. The five-time Pro Bowler, who will turn 31 in June, would likely cost a steep price to land in a trade.

Former Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said earlier this week on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast that there's a sole reason why a deal for Hopkins hasn't gotten done yet, declaring, "The problem is his current contract."

Hopkins is set to count for a $30.75 million cap hit in 2023 and a $26.2 million cap hit in 2024, according to Spotrac. If Hopkins is released, he would still likely command top dollar on the open market.

Any team that goes after Hopkins would need to be ready to spend big, but landing him would have a significant impact on any offense. At this stage in his career, the 10-year veteran would likely want to play for a Super Bowl contender, and there is a slew of rising teams where he'd be a fit.

The New York Giants are coming off a surprising run to the playoffs in 2022, and they undoubtedly need help on the outside after no wideout recorded over 750 receiving yards last season. Adding Hopkins would be a move that will surely appease quarterback Daniel Jones, who is coming off his best year as a pro.

The New England Patriots could surely use a top receiving option to help Mac Jones as he enters his third year under center, even after signing JuJu Smith-Schuster. The Patriots lost Jakobi Meyers to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, leaving an already thin group even more vulnerable.

Elsewhere in the AFC East, the New York Jets could give Hopkins a look after expressing interest in Beckham prior to his deal with Baltimore. The Jets are understandably exploring every option to improve their offense for the impending arrival of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions have a promising young group that is expected to make noise next season, as do the Los Angeles Chargers. Hopkins would be a strong addition who could put either team over the top as a contender.

Another team to watch would be the Chicago Bears, who added some help for star quarterback Justin Fields by acquiring D.J. Moore from the Carolina Panthers but could still use some more talent. Landing Hopkins would accelerate Chicago's rebuild and help the franchise be competitive in 2023.