3 Instant Reactions to Odell Beckham Jr.'s Contract With Ravens

3 Instant Reactions to Odell Beckham Jr.'s Contract With RavensApril 9, 2023
After sitting out the entire 2022 season while recovering from a torn ACL, star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. officially has a new home.
Beckham announced on Instagram that he has signed a deal with the Baltimore Ravens. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, it's a one-year contract worth up to $18 million.
So what does Beckham's deal mean for him and the Ravens going forward? Here are three instant reactions:
Ravens Pay Big for Much-Needed No. 1 Receiver
The Ravens have been in need of a top receiver on the outside for quite some time now. No player on the team surpassed 1,000 receiving yards last season, with tight end Mark Andrews leading the way with 847 yards.
In fact, when Andrews and Marquise Brown each recorded over 1,000 yards in 2021, it was the only time in the past five seasons that Baltimore had anyone reach the mark.
While Beckham is facing questions after a year away from the game, he still can be a go-to offensive option. The last time the 30-year-old was on the field for the Los Angeles Rams two years ago, he recorded five touchdowns in eight games.
However, the Ravens paid a hefty price to fill a longtime need. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Beckham's contract included $15 million guaranteed, a steep number for a player coming off a devastating knee injury.
Baltimore, which holds the No. 22 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, could have spent much less by using its first-round selection on one of the top wide receiver prospects. While the Ravens still might do that, adding Beckham gives them the chance to address other positions of need depending on how things fall on the night of April 27.
Beckham Could Help Baltimore Retain Disgruntled Lamar Jackson
Adding Beckham is exciting news for whoever will be the Ravens quarterback in 2023, and the organization is surely hoping it will be Lamar Jackson.
The star signal-caller announced last month that he requested to be traded from Baltimore amid a lack of progress in contract negotiations. There hasn't been much traction gained on that front, as teams around the league have expressed little interest in surrendering assets to acquire Jackson.
Without many other options available, the 26-year-old might have no other choice but to return to the Ravens. If he does, the presence of Beckham should make Baltimore much more attractive.
Jackson has lacked a reliable No. 1 receiver for much of his career, so the addition of Beckham would make life easier for him in the Ravens offense. An expanded passing attack would allow Jackson to stop being needed to rely so heavily on his legs, especially after suffering knee injuries in back-to-back seasons.
There's no guarantee that Jackson will soften his stance and return to the franchise with which he's spent his entire career, but Beckham could help the Ravens convince him to stay.
Jets Must Find New WR Target Amid Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors
Beckham and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have long expressed interest in playing together, but like two ships passing in the night, they will once again miss the opportunity.
The New York Jets are expected to trade for Rodgers at some point this offseason after he declared his intention to play for the franchise in 2023. The Jets were reportedly set to host Beckham on a visit on Monday where he would undergo a physical and discuss his potential fit in a Rodgers-led offense.
With that no longer being the case, the Jets will have to turn their attention to other options at wide receiver, whether through the draft or in the thinning free-agent market. Some of the veterans available include Kenny Golladay, Robbie Anderson and Randall Cobb, who is one of Rodgers' all-time favorite targets.
However, the Jets still have a solid wide receiver group led by 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson. New York also added Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman to go along with veteran Corey Davis, so the team shouldn't stress too much about losing out on Beckham.