3 Instant Reactions to Odell Beckham Jr.'s Contract With Ravens

The Ravens have been in need of a top receiver on the outside for quite some time now. No player on the team surpassed 1,000 receiving yards last season, with tight end Mark Andrews leading the way with 847 yards.

In fact, when Andrews and Marquise Brown each recorded over 1,000 yards in 2021, it was the only time in the past five seasons that Baltimore had anyone reach the mark.

While Beckham is facing questions after a year away from the game, he still can be a go-to offensive option. The last time the 30-year-old was on the field for the Los Angeles Rams two years ago, he recorded five touchdowns in eight games.

However, the Ravens paid a hefty price to fill a longtime need. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Beckham's contract included $15 million guaranteed, a steep number for a player coming off a devastating knee injury.

Baltimore, which holds the No. 22 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, could have spent much less by using its first-round selection on one of the top wide receiver prospects. While the Ravens still might do that, adding Beckham gives them the chance to address other positions of need depending on how things fall on the night of April 27.