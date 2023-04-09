XFL 2023 Results: Week 8 Scores and Best Twitter Reaction from Sunday

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

We're in the thick of the XFL playoff race, and Week 8 has been a critical one for teams looking to make the postseason.

The red-hot St. Louis Batttlehawks won the first overtime game of the season on Saturday, outlasting the Vegas Vipers 21-17. The Arlington Renegades escaped the Orlando Guardians on Saturday night, winning 18-16 to reach .500 and keep their playoff hopes alive.

The competition continued on Sunday afternoon with the San Antonio Brahmas hosting the Houston Roughnecks. The Seattle Sea Dragons and D.C. Defenders will wrap the week on Sunday night.

Houston struck first, engineering a lengthy opening drive that took more than six minutes off the clock and ended with a Brandon Silvers touchdown pass to Deontay Burnett. Silvers was 6-of-9 and found five different receivers on the drive.

It was a tremendous start for Silvers after the Roughnecks went with Cole McDonald at quarterback in Week 7.



Max Borghi was stopped on the one-point conversion attempt, leaving the Roughnecks with an early 6-0 lead. San Antonio responded with a promising drive, but the Brahmas were forced to settle for a 26-yard John Parker Romo field goal.



Houston moved into San Antonio territory on its second drive, but a clutch third-down sack by the Brahmas defense forced a punt.



Another promising San Antonio drive faltered just short of the red zone. However, the Brahmas were able to tie the game on a 42-yard field goal by Romo.



Quarterback Jack Coan was sacked twice on the drive and failed to keep the series going after having a 1st-and-10 from the San Antonio 24-yard line. Unsurprisingly, fans on social media were less than thrilled.

Houston managed to regain the lead late in the second quarter with a 41-yard field goal from Austin Jones. The Roughnecks gave the ball back to San Antonio with only 56 seconds remaining before intermission.



The Brahmas pushed into Houston territory just before the break, but Coan was picked off by William Likely—who is quickly emerging as one of the league's top defensive stars—to end the drive.

On the very next play and the final one of the half, Silvers misfired on a deep pass and was picked.

Halftime was bookended by turnovers. Coan was picked off for the second time early in the second quarter. This one was grabbed by defensive lineman Trevon Mason, who nearly returned it for a touchdown.



Two plays later, the Roughnecks cashed in with a touchdown pass from Silvers to Garrett Owens. The two-point try was unsuccessful, but Houston still netted a nine-point lead—though in the XFL, that's still a one-possession game.



The Brahmas and Roughnecks traded punts following Owens' touchdown, but San Antonio moved into opposing territory on its next drive. However, the Brahmas stalled, and Romo's 59-yard field-goal attempt was no good. A penalty on Houston gave San Antonio another fourth-down attempt, but that too was unsuccessful.

The Roughnecks did little aside from chewing up some clock on their next drive, and the Brhamas entered the fourth quarter with the football and a nine-point deficit.

Another sack of Coan ended San Antonio's drive in Houston territory yet again, and a touchback penalty gave Houston excellent field position. A 21-yard catch-and-run by Borghi immediately put the Roughnecks in San Antonio territory.

While the Roughnecks didn't score on that drive, they did take a little more time off the clock and set up Houston with a long field.

Again, the teams traded punts, giving San Antonio another opportunity with just under six minutes remaining. Unfortunately for Brahmas fans, that series yielded negative yardage and a punt.

Houston had an opportunity to put the game away, but Silvers tossed his second interception of the afternoon in Roughnecks territory with just over three minutes remaining.



Houston's sixth sack of Coan gave the Roughnecks a lot of ground to cover on third down, and San Antonio was forced to try converting a 4th-and-10. Coan's throw to the end zone on that play fell incomplete, but a pass-interference call gave the Brahmas 1st-and-goal at the two-yard line.

Jacques Patrick punched it in one play later, giving San Antonio the touchdown and a chance to tie with a successful three-point conversion. Coan was picked on the points-after try, however, preserving a three-point lead for the Roughnecks.

San Antonio next tried a 4th-and-15 conversion, which serves as the XFL's alternative to an onside kick. An illegal contact penalty on Houston gave the Brahmas a first down and hope.

After a few successful plays and a 49-yard field goal from Romo, the XFL had its second overtime game of the season.



XFL overtime features alternating two-point tries from the 5-yard line. If the game is still tied after each team gets three attempts, they continue to alternate until there is a victor.

Neither team scored on its first two attempts, but Houston finally got into the end zone with a nifty slant pass from McDonald to Burnett. San Antonio failed to answer, giving the Roughnecks the slimmest of victories.

It was a thrilling finish to a fun back-and-forth contest. Social-media reaction was mostly positive, though some fans lamented the inconsistent level of play and the disappointing result for San Antonio.

The Battlehawks and Defenders will face off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

