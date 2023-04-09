Boston Bruins Tie NHL Record with 62 Regular-Season Wins; Can Set New Mark Sunday

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Bruins have tied the NHL's regular-season wins record with 62 victories after defeating the New Jersey Devils 2-1 on Saturday.

All of the scoring went down in the first period, where Bruins left wing Pavel Zacha netted both Boston goals within the first five minutes. Devils right wing Jesper Bratt got one back, but Linus Ullmark stood strong in net with 29 saves to hold on to the 2-1 win.

The Bruins' penalty kill came up big too after Charlie McAvoy got a double minor for high-sticking with 16 seconds left in the second period. But Boston held off the Devils, the fourth-highest scoring team in the NHL.

Boston has three more regular-season games to stand alone on the single-year wins list.

The Bruins visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday before returning home to host the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. Boston then closes the regular season on the road versus the Montréal Canadiens.

At the moment, the Bruins are tied atop that list with the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.

Boston will hope for a better playoff fate than both those teams. Detroit fell to the eventual champion Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Finals. The Lightning got swept by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round. Coincidentally, both teams bounced back to win consecutive Stanley Cups.

These Bruins are led by David Pastrňák, who has 57 goals and 48 assists. Eleven players have 10 or more goals for a team that's second in scoring and No. 1 in fewest goals allowed.

They'll look to set the record Sunday against the Flyers. Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET in Wells Fargo Center. TNT will televise the game.