NCAA Hockey Championship 2023: Quinnipiac Earns 1st Title with OT Win vs. Minnesota

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

With a national championship on the line in overtime, somebody needed to be the hero. For Qunnipiac's Jacob Quillan, that was his role to fill.

Just a few seconds after the puck was dropped in the extra frame, the first national championship to go to overtime since 2011, Sam Lipkin sent a cross-crease pass to Quillan, who directed it into the net and gave the Bobcats their first national title in program history.

"It feels so good," Quillan said. "The boys have worked so hard all year, and this feels amazing."

The Golden Gophers struck early after Connor Kurth intercepted a Quinnipiac breakout pass and attempted a wraparound shot that found the stick of John Mittelstadt, who won a battle and fired the puck into the net.

Nearly a period later, a wide shot from Brock Faber bounced out to Jaxon Nelson, who pounced on the puck and increased the lead to 2-0. About a minute later, Quinnipiac responded when Zach Metsa fired a cross-crease pass to Cristophe Tellier, who utilized a one-timer shot to score.

The Bobcats dominated the third period, outshooting the Gophers 14-2, but were unable to break through until desperation time when Collin Graf scored on an off-angle shot with the goalie pulled.

This would push the game to overtime, where Quillan delivered the dagger.

Quinnipiac, located in Hamden, Connecticut, brings home the second Division I NCAA championship of the winter season for the state of Connecticut after UConn men's basketball won the NCAA Division I men's basketball championship last Monday.