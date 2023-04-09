College Goalie Jett Alexander Plays for Maple Leafs Hours After Signing Contract

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Jett Alexander went from college to the pros in mere hours Saturday as the University of Toronto goaltender took the ice for the final minute and 10 seconds of the Toronto Maple Leafs' 7-1 win.

The Maple Leafs signed the 23-year-old Alexander to an amateur tryout agreement to back up starter Ilya Samsonov with Matt Murray still out because of a head injury suffered last Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings.

Per Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun, the salary cap-strapped Leafs "didn't have the financial means to recall goalie Joseph Woll from the Toronto Marlies" for this game as they look to sign University of Minnesota forward Matthew Knies.

The Leafs then turned to Alexander, who is 12-7-2 with a .927 save percentage in 22 games for the University of Toronto this year.

With the game well out of reach, the Leafs sent Alexander out for the final 1:10. It's unclear who made the decision, but it wasn't head coach Sheldon Keefe:

Alexander didn't see a shot on goal during that span but got the experience of a lifetime suiting up for the Leafs.

Alexander, an emergency backup goaltender for the Leafs, has actually suited up in an NHL jersey before. Per Peter Baugh of The Athletic, he was a last-minute EBUG for the Colorado Avalanche when they visited the Maple Leafs on Dec. 1, 2021:

As for the Leafs, they have three more regular-season games before they play the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the playoffs. Meanwhile, Alexander has four more exams remaining.