X

    Ty Lue: Clippers Won't Sit Starters in Finale vs. Suns With Playoff Seeding Unknown

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 8, 2023

    Los Angeles, CA - April 05: Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard tal;ks with coach Tyronn Lue in the third quarter Tuesday night, Apr. 5, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
    Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Clippers still haven't clinched a guaranteed playoff berth, and head coach Tyronn Lue made it clear the team wouldn't be sitting any players for Sunday's season finale against the Phoenix Suns.

    Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

    Asked if the Clippers will sit anyone tomorrow on back to back in Phoenix, Ty Lue answered an emphatic "No."

    "I feel good. I just wanna get in," he added when asked if he's prioritizing avoiding the play-in tournament. "Doesn't matter what seed. Just to have a chance to play after missing it last year. My main focus is doing whatever we need to do to get to the playoffs."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.