Ty Lue: Clippers Won't Sit Starters in Finale vs. Suns With Playoff Seeding Unknown

Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers still haven't clinched a guaranteed playoff berth, and head coach Tyronn Lue made it clear the team wouldn't be sitting any players for Sunday's season finale against the Phoenix Suns.

"I feel good. I just wanna get in," he added when asked if he's prioritizing avoiding the play-in tournament. "Doesn't matter what seed. Just to have a chance to play after missing it last year. My main focus is doing whatever we need to do to get to the playoffs."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.