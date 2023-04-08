Odell Beckham Jr. to Visit Jets Monday amid Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors, Contract Buzz

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is set to visit the New York Jets on Monday, according to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson. He told Anderson personally about the upcoming meeting.

Beckham, 30, missed the entire 2022 season after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI.

His meeting with the Jets comes amid rumors that Aaron Rodgers, who has been looking for a trade to the Big Apple, wants to play with the three-time Pro Bowl receiver and would like the organization to acquire him.

Other players Rodgers wants to play with in New York include several former Packers, namely Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and Marcedes Lewis. So far, the Jets have only signed Lazard out of that group.

If New York is able to add both Beckham and Rodgers, they'd be joining one of the most talented young offensive cores in the entire league that includes stars like reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson as well as running back Breece Hall, who's set to miss a bit of time after tearing his ACL and meniscus during his rookie season.

Beckham burst on the scene during his first three seasons in the NFL with the New York Giants, establishing himself as one of the truly elite receivers around. He had three years of at least 75 receptions and 1,300 yards, having two All-Pro selections during that time.

He has struggled with the injury bug since then, however, having torn his ACL twice along with several other severe injuries.

The last time he was on the field he helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl title against the Bengals despite tearing his ACL in the game. He scored the team's first touchdown.

In eight games with Los Angeles in 2021 he racked up 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns. He had some interest in 2022 from several teams but ended up not signing anywhere.