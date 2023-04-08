John Elway Retires from NFL After Broncos Exit: 'I Don't Have That Desire'

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and Denver Broncos executive John Elway is retiring from football for good.

"I don't have that desire to climb another mountain again," he told Woody Paige of The Denver Gazette. "I've been to the summit a bunch of times in 62 years."

Elway's contract as a consultant with the Broncos ended on March 15 and wasn't renewed. He had served as the general manager and executive vice president of football operations between 2011 and 2021 and moved to a consultant role after the team hired George Paton to serve as general manager.

As a general manager, Elway's Broncos won a title and reached the Super Bowl twice.

"I've enjoyed the relationship with the Broncos for a long, long time," he told Mike Klis of 9News. "I told [Broncos owner Greg Penner] I'd be happy to be a resource for him and help in any way that I can. I just wanted the flexibility. They're in great hands. I still plan on being around to watch and be a resource for Greg or George if I can."

"I've been with the Denver Broncos for so long that it was nice to have some sort of connection which is what I wanted," he added. "I didn't want an obligation. I'm getting a little older, I want to be able to do some things I haven't done. I'm ready to have a flexible schedule. If there's something I can help them with I'd do that."

Prior to his executive career, Elway spent 16 seasons as a quarterback for the Broncos (1983-98), winning two titles, being named the MVP in 1987 and earning nine Pro Bowl nods. He led the Broncos to the postseason 10 times and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004.

As for what Elway will do with his time away from football, he told Paige he plans to focus on his other business ventures and his family.

"I've got the restaurants and car dealerships and other [enterprises] to keep me busy enough. I want to play golf. The No. 1 trip on my bucket list is to Normandy [in France], I've always wanted to go there. [My wife] Paige and I want to take a boat trip to the Greek Isles, and I'll spend a lot of my time with my grandkids."