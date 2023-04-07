Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Sought New Contract After Seeing Christian Kirk's $72M Deal

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill pushed for a bigger contract last offseason after seeing then-free agent wideout Christian Kirk get a four-year, $72 million deal.

Hill said as much on the Totally Offensive podcast with ex-Kansas City Chiefs teammates Gehrig Dieter and Anthony Sherman.

"Christian Kirk got a crazy deal," Hill said (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk). "He signed the deal and, like, he surpassed me, and I'm like, bro, I compete on the field, and I also compete on the business out of this, too. So, I'm not going to let Christian Kirk have a higher contract than me. I'm just not."

Hill played the first six seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. In Sept. 2019, he signed a three-year, $54 million extension with the team that would have kept him in town through the 2022 campaign.

But Hill saw his opportunity to get a much better detail when Kirk, who was coming off a 77-catch, 982-yard, five-touchdown season with the Arizona Cardinals, struck a new contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.

Hill had just amassed 111 receptions for 1,239 yards and nine scores, marking his fourth 1,000-yard receiving season in six years. Eventually, the Chiefs traded him to the Miami Dolphins, who signed him to a four-year, $120 million deal.

It's worked out for Miami, as Hill dominated with a 119/1,710/7 stat line. Kirk was good in his own right, grabbing 84 passes for 1,108 yards and eight scores.