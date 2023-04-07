Angel Reese Says Drake, DJ Khaled, More Celebrities Reached Out After LSU Won Title

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Angel Reese said Friday that several A-list celebrities reached out to her and the LSU women's basketball team following their win over Iowa in the NCAA national championship game.

During an appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter, Reese said:

"So many people, celebrities, rappers. Lil Wayne has been really supportive of our team. I talked to Drake. I've talked to Future. I talked to DJ Khaled, French Montana. [Los Angeles Lakers star] LeBron [James] said something for us. Just being able to have so many people that support us—even the male-dominant side and being able to have them respect women's basketball. It's important for our game."

In just their second season under head coach Kim Mulkey, the Tigers reached the Final Four of the NCAA women's basketball tournament for the sixth time in program history and won their first national title.

Reese played a key role in the Tigers' success during the 2022-23 season, as she led the team with 23.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

In LSU's dominant 102-85 win over Iowa in the title game, the 6'3" sophomore had 15 points, five assists and a team-high 10 rebounds.

The win wasn't without controversy, as Reese received some criticism on social media for following Iowa star Caitlin Clark in the closing seconds of the game and taunting her by pointing to her finger to signify winning a ring and doing WWE Superstar John Cena's "You can't see me" hand signal, which is something Clark did previously in the tournament.

Clark, who won every major College Player of the Year Award, attempted to diffuse the situation when asked about Reese after the game.

During an appearance on SportsCenter on Tuesday, Clark said she didn't believe Reese should be "criticized at all."

Many have spoken out in support of Reese since Sunday's title game, and it appears as though Reese has plenty of star power behind her in the form of some of the top rappers and athletes in the world.