Buying or Selling Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns Plans and Latest WWE Rumors

Alejandro Salazar/PX Images/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The fallout from WrestleMania 39 has created a near-unmatchable, historic buzz on the rumor mill.

Much of it stems from the stunning results of the two-night event, starting right at the top with Cody Rhodes' loss to unified champion Roman Reigns and his sudden pivot to a massive feud with Brock Lesnar on the Raw after 'Mania.

Part of it, though, is the sudden announcement of WWE's sale to Endeavor, which now hangs in the background of every decision around the company, big and small. Every development will now pass through this filter that wonders who, why and how on a bigger scale than in the past.

As such, now is a perfect time to step back and look at the most noteworthy recent buzz and whether fans should buy or sell.