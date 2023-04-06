LSU Would 'Certainly' Accept White House Invite After Angel Reese's Comments

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Angel Reese may not accept an invitation to the White House, but that won't stop the rest of the LSU women's basketball team from going if it receives a formal offer.

A school spokesperson told TMZ Sports the Tigers would "certainly" accept an invitation to meet President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

Following LSU's 102-85 victory over Iowa in the national championship game Sunday, Jill Biden caused a stir when she told reporters at an event in Denver she wanted to have both teams come to Washington D.C.

"I know we'll have the champions come to the White House; we always do. So, we hope LSU will come," she said. "But, you know, I'm going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game."

Vanessa Valdivia, the first lady's press secretary, attempted to walk back Biden's comments:

Reese spoke out against the idea on multiple platforms, including calling it "A JOKE" on Twitter:

The LSU star told the I AM ATHLETE podcast she didn't accept Biden's apology and said the team would "go to the Obama's."

Iowa's Caitlin Clark said on ESPN's Outside the Lines she would turn down an invitation to the White House if one were offered to the team: "I don't think runner-ups usually go to the White House."

President Biden did extend an invitation to the LSU women's team and Connecticut men's basketball championship team Tuesday.

LSU's victory over Iowa gave the women's basketball program its first-ever national championship. Reese, who averaged 21.3 points and 15.2 rebounds per game in the tournament, was named the Most Outstanding Player.