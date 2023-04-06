EA Sports FC Logo and Details Unveiled for New World Football Video Game

Visionhaus/Getty Images

EA Sports has unveiled official details for its new World Football video game titled EA Sports FC.

The new game series will include access to more than 19,000 fully licensed players, 700 teams and 30 leagues from around the world.

According to EA.com, the new brand identity is "inspired by the triangles that have been part of EA SPORTS football for the past 30 years, from the isometric polygons that make up our game to the chemistry triangles that exist in Ultimate Team to the player indicator across every match."

EA Sports' partners for the video game include the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, WSL, NWSL and CONMEBOL. The brand is set to debut in the coming days in more than 100 matches from around the world.

"This is where the story of EA SPORTS FC begins. We're building on 30 years of leadership and history creating experiences that bring the global football community together, and continuing to take it into a fan-first future," Nick Wlodyka, EA Sports FC senior vice president and general manager, said in a press release. "EA SPORTS FC will be a symbol for the sport, a symbol of innovation and change, and we're energized to show our fans more about the future in July."

EA Sports has been an officially-licensed partner of world football video games since 1993. The upcoming release marks the first game developed after Electronic Arts and FIFA elected not to renew their licensing deal.

Between official titles and mobile games, EA Sports FC will mark the 40th different world football video game released by the prominent developer.

An official release date has yet to be announced, but more details will be released about the upcoming game in July.