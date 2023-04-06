Dolphins' Tyreek Hill on Chiefs Matchup Next Season: 'I'm Gonna Be Y'all Worst Enemy'

AP Photo/Doug Murray

Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill has revenge on his mind ahead of a clash with the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2023 season.

The Dolphins will travel to KC to face the Chiefs at Arrowhead sometime in 2023, and Hill intends on reminding the Chiefs of what they allowed to slip away.

Appearing on Sports Radio 810 (h/t Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper), Hill said the following about the upcoming revenge game:

"Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we gonna do? Guess what we gonna do? I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y'all. I hate to do it, but guess what? I'm gonna be y'all worst enemy that day. I'm gonna be y'all worst enemy that day."

Hill spent the first of his six NFL seasons with the Chiefs before getting traded to Miami last offseason and signing a new contract with the Dolphins.

Despite spending only six seasons in Kansas City, Hill established himself as one of the best wideouts in franchise history, earning six Pro Bowl nods and three first-team All-Pro selections.

Hill, who was one of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' favorite targets along with tight end Travis Kelce, racked up 479 receptions for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns with the Chiefs, plus another 84 grabs for 1,081 yards and five scores in 13 playoff games for the team.

With Hill cementing himself as one of the most electrifying players in the NFL, the Chiefs went to the Super Bowl twice during his tenure, winning one of them.

It seemed unimaginable that the Chiefs would ever split up the dominant trio of Mahomes, Kelce and Hill, but when the organization was unable to come to terms on a new contract with Hill, he was traded within the AFC to the Dolphins.

The move ended up paying dividends for all parties involved, which isn't always the case when it comes to a trade of that stature.

Hill was named a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro last season when he set career highs with 119 catches and 1,710 receiving yards, while also catching seven touchdowns.

With Hill and Jaylen Waddle making life miserable for opposing defenses, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa enjoyed what was undoubtedly the best season of his NFL career, although durability concerns persist, as he missed four regular-season games and one playoff game with concussions.

The Dolphins hadn't reached the postseason since 2016, but Hill helped put an end to the drought, as they went 9-8 and made the playoffs as a wild-card team before losing to the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round.

As for the Chiefs, they didn't miss a beat offensively, as Mahomes won his second NFL MVP Award, and Kansas City won its second Super Bowl in four seasons.

With Hill in Miami, Kelce enjoyed arguably the best season of his career, and Mahomes spread the ball around, heavily integrating a host of wide receivers and running backs.

Both the Chiefs and Dolphins have high hopes entering the 2023 season, and that combined with Hill's history in Kansas City should make Miami vs. KC one of the most highly anticipated regular-season games of the year.