Bronny James Talks Being Recruited by Oregon, USC Commits Ahead of Nike Hoop Summit

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Bronny James—the son of legendary NBA star LeBron James—is enjoying the college recruitment process leading up to this weekend's Nike Hoop Summit.

Speaking to Lindsay Schnell of USA Today, Bronny said the following about commits trying to recruit him to be their teammate in college: "It's fun times. It's good to joke with them. Talking to them, talking to coaches, it's good to know that they want me there with them. But at the end of the day it's my decision, and I need to make the right one for me."

Specifically, Bronny noted that Oregon commit Jackson Shelstad is trying to get him to join the Ducks, while USC commit Isaiah Collier admitted he is pitching Bronny on committing to the Trojans as well.

The 18-year-old James is rated by 247Sports as a 4-star prospect and the No. 33 overall recruit in the 2023 class.

USC, Ohio State and Memphis have all offered James a scholarship, per 247Sports, while Oregon has expressed some level of interest as well.

The 6'3", 190-pound combo guard is significantly smaller than his 6'9" father, but he has proved himself to be a highly valuable player during his time at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California.

Per Eric Bossi of 247Sports, Bronny excels in catch-and-shoot situations, as a passer and as a defender with "toughness and versatility."

During his senior season, Bronny averaged a solid 14.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game, speaking to his diverse skill set.

James will play in the Nike Hoop Summit on Saturday in Portland, Oregon, and he will be the only player on Team USA who has yet to commit to a school.

Schnell noted that there has been speculation that Bronny will announce his college decision during the Nike Hoop Summit, but he has not confirmed such plans.